TMC's Kakoli speaks on pollution wearing mask, demands 'Swachh Hawa Mission' in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Seeking to emphasise the seriousness of air pollution, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) participated in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on air pollution and climate change wearing a mask on Tuesday.
She demanded that the government should also launch a "Swachh Hawa Mission" (clean air mission) on the lines of the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Ghosh Dastidar started speaking on the issue wearing a pollution mask, but later took it off. She said it was time that the government took note of the seriousness of the problem and initiated steps.
