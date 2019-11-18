TMC MP Nusrat Jahan hospitalised, family disputes reports of 'medical overdose'

Actress-turned-politician and TMC MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata after she complained of breathing problems.

According to Indian Express, Nusrat was admitted to hospital on Sunday. Abhishek Majumdar, the spokesperson for the actor, told the leading daily that Nusrat will be released from the hospital later today. Nusrat's family rubbished reports that claimed that she was admitted to the hospital following medicine overdose.