TMC MP Nusrat Jahan hospitalised, family disputes reports of 'medical overdose'

Actress-turned-politician and TMC MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata after she complained of breathing problems.
According to Indian Express, Nusrat was admitted to hospital on Sunday. Abhishek Majumdar, the spokesperson for the actor, told the leading daily that Nusrat will be released from the hospital later today. Nusrat's family rubbished reports that claimed that she was admitted to the hospital following medicine overdose.
The spokesperson the actress issued a statement saying, "Dear friends. Nusrat has been admitted to a hospital due to a respiratory issue. She has a record of Asthma in the past as well. We wish her a speedy recovery & request kind co-operation of the Media," reported Zee News.
Nusrat Jahan had contested he maiden Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal. She had defeated her nearest rival and BJP leader Sayantan Basu with a huge margin of 350,000 votes. Soon after becoming an MP, Nusrat tied the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum in the presence of family and close friends on June 19.
