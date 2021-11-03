TMC will unleash violence during civic polls: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that the TMC will allegedly unleash violence during civic polls to have ‘opposition free’ West Bengal.

Addressing the media, Ghosh said that even in the recently concluded bypoll, the ruling Trinamool Congress had created unnecessary tension by restricting even the candidates to cast their vote.

“In the last civic polls in 2015 journalists from Bidhannagar were injured after they tried to show the real picture of the violence by the ruling party. Even this year they will hold the same tactics and will try to make West Bengal opposition free,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh also added that the BJP is ready to give a tough fight to the ruling Trinamool Congress despite the odds and hurdles by the TMC.

Meanwhile, referring to Tathagata Roy’s tweet that slammed West Bengal heavyweight leaders for the bypoll debacle, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that ‘to hide the inability, Dilip Ghosh is trying to malign the TMC’.

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress government had written a letter to Election Commission requesting permission to hold civic polls in Kolkata and Howrah on December 19.

However, on Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress government had written another letter to the Election Commission seeking permission to hold the rest of the civic polls in January.

According to TMC sources, the Election Commission had given an ‘affirmative nudge’ to the state government’s appeal to hold the two civic polls on December 19.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:52 PM IST