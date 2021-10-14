TMC slams Centre for extending BSF's jurisdiction, says 'it is an attack on India's federal structure'

Kolkata: Political slugfest started after the Centre amended the BSF (Border Security Force) Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 kms stretch, instead of the existing 15 kms, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter and alleged that the BJP-led central government is trying to enter the states through ‘back door’.

“The TMC is doing an analysis on the new development. But by extending the radius of the BSF the central government is trying to enter the said states through a back door,” said Kunal.

"We oppose this decision. This is an infringement on the rights of the state. What was the sudden need to enhance the BSF's jurisdiction without informing the state government?" Kunal Ghosh added.

"If the BSF has to conduct any search, they can always do it along with the state police. This has been the practice for years. It is an attack on the federal structure," he further said.

Meanwhile, welcoming the move, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari hoped that the new amendment will fortify the porous border of West Bengal.

“I Congratulate Hon'ble Home Minister of India Shri @AmitShah ji for this Gazette Notification. Hope that fortifying WB's porous border will weed out free flowing illicit trade of drugs & cow trafficking & infiltration; operational due to the patronage of WB ruling party & Police,” Suvendu tweeted.

