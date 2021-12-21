TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Parliament for rest of session for ‘unruly behaviour’ in Rajya Sabha

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter Session for allegedly throwing the RS rule book at the chair.

The suspension came following the 'unruly behaviour' of the MP. The Opposition walked out of the House while the government condemned the behaviour of O'Brien.

Earlier today, O'Brien had thrown a Rule Book at the reporters' desk after the Chair did not allow voting for passage of a bill to change election laws, citing disorder in the House.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, passed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, seeks to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem. The bill was opposed by Opposition parties.

"The last time I got suspended from RS was when the government was BULLDOZING farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of parliament and BULLDOZING the Election Laws Bill 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon," O'Brien tweeted.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 06:44 PM IST