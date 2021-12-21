Karnataka: DK Shivakumar tears copy of anti-conversion bill in assembly, Congress stages walkout

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday tore a copy of the anti-conversion Bill that was tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The bill was introduced by home minister Araga Jnanendra following which the speaker said he allowed the government to table the bill following procedure and it will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday last week. Soon after, the Congress walked out of the Assembly in opposition.

Shivakumar said that the proposed anti-conversion bill is going to be a black mark on the state. He further stated that, if the proposed bill is introduced it will affect the foreign investments in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, Shivakumar said that children of all top BJP leaders are studying in Christian institutes. "I have also studied in a Christian institute. Is there any instance of forceful conversions?" he asked.

The Christians are running academic and medical institutions which are service oriented and Hindu religious organisations are also running charities. "We are not forcing anyone to convert to Hinduism," he stated.

Congress opposing the anti-conversion bill tabled by the Karnataka Govt stages walkout from the Assembly; DK Shivakumar tears the copy of the Bill inside the House — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

"We have been opposing the anti-conversion bill since the beginning. The bill is against the constitution and it has to be opposed. The bill is being introduced to create unrest in the society for political reasons. There has been an attempt to shift the focus of the people from real issues," he stated.'

When questioned about 'Love Jihad', Shivakumar responded that, if two persons are in love and if two hearts are united, does it become 'Love Jihad'.

C.M. Ibrahim, Congress MLC said that BJP should think about the safety of Kannadigas in foreign nations if they are planning to bring anti-conversion law in the state. "It is shameful on the part of BJP leaders who get their children educated at Christian institutes, avail health services at Christian hospitals and later blame Christians for conversions. If the bill is presented in the Legislative Council, it is going to be opposed," he said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is on exit mode already, let him not make this mistake," he underlined.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion bill has already been cleared by the Karnataka cabinet and is likely to be tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:55 PM IST