TMC claims advance of Arijit Singh’s concert was returned before he sang 'Gerua' at KIFF

Kolkata: At a time when the saffron camp is crying foul against Trinamool Congress for allegedly ‘cancelling’ concert of Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s February concert at Eco Park in Kolkata, the TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Thursday said that BJP is unnecessarily politicising the issue as the event hasn't been cancelled but there is just a shift in the venue.

"Due to security reasons, even Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s programme is also not given a nod in Eco park. The organisers of Khan’s programme had liked the Milan Mela area and team of Singh is examining the Aquatica area to organise Singh’s concert there," said Ghosh.

It may be noted that BJP is claiming that Singh sang ‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’ in Kolkata International Film Festival for which TMC is not giving permission for Singh’s concert.

The TMC spokesperson also claimed that the advance of Rs 3 lakhs were returned to Singh’s concert organisers on December 8 and that he sang the song on December 15.

“Arijit sang gerua song on December 15. His programme was cancelled and deposit money of 3 lakhs was returned back on December 8. So, how can it be the result of gerua? On December 9 team Arijit had deposited Rs. One lakh to Aquatica. BJP is playing cheap politics,” further mentioned Ghosh.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Ghosh said, “Further to my earlier tweet regarding Arijit's show-After inspection in detail their team has finalised Aquatica for prgrm. The official application process related to organising the event will start from tomorrow.”

On the other hand, referring to an old tweet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “Music has no boundaries when it comes to Pakistani Ghulam Ali but the case is different for Hindustani Arijit Singh. #Rang_De_Tu_Mohe_Gerua.”

It may be recalled that on October 8, 2015 Mamata on Twitter said, “Music has no boundaries. Music is the rhythm of the heart. Ghulam Ali ji concert can be held in Kolkata. We will make all arrangements.”