Kolkata: BJP slams TMC for not giving nod to Arijit Singh’s concert

Kolkata: The Bengal BJP once again put up its ante against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government after HIDCO didn’t give permission to Bollywood singer Arijit Singh’s concert at Eco park in February.

BJP leader Anupam Hazra said that because Singh had sung ‘Rang de tu mohe Gerua’ in front of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the recently held Kolkata International Film Festival, his concert was not given a nod.

“In the Assembly election last year Mamata Banerjee campaigned as ‘Banglar Meye’ (Bengal’s daughter) . Now what is the problem with ‘Banglar Chele’ (Bengal’s son) Arijit? Singh has a connection with Bengal and is extremely loved by people,” Hazra remarked.

It may be noted that the organisers had already sold the tickets of the concert scheduled in February.

Political slugfest erupted a couple of days back after Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty’s Bengali film didn’t get slot in state run cinema hall Nandan.

However, TMC minister and HIDCO chairman Firhad Hakim said that the organisers didn’t take any permission for the concert.

“How can the organisers sell the tickets when they didn’t take any permission for the concert? During the period of concert there will be the G20 Summit and for security reasons the permission at Eco Park has been cancelled. We will give two alternative venues for the concert,” Hakim said.

