TMC announces '27 Star Campaigners' for the Tripura Assembly by-election

TMC releases a list of candidates contesting the Tripura Assembly by-election. | PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, announced '27 star campaigners' who will contest for the party in the upcoming Tripura Assembly by-election. By-election to four seats- Town Bardowali, Agartala, Surma, and Jubarajnagar- is slated for June 23. The votes will be counted on June 26.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party leader Shatrughan Sinha, MP Mimi Chakraborty and others will be campaigning from the four areas.

The other notable TMC members contesting the Tripura Assembly by-election are Saugata Roy, Firhad Hakim, Dr. Mukul Sangma, Kunal Ghosh, Ripun Bora, Rajib Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Subal Bhowmik, Charles Pyngrope, Ghulam Rabbani, Deepak Adhikary (Dev), Manoj Tiwari, Sayoni Ghosh, June Maliah, Soham Chakraborty, Aditi Munshi, Kirti Azad, Sayantika Banerjee, Prakash Chandra Das, Mamata Bala Thakur, Koushani Mukherjee, Sudip Raha, and Jaya Dutta.

Party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will open the campaign with a road show at Town Bardowali, where the Chief Minister and BJP state president Manik Saha and Asish Saha of Congress.

The opposition Congress and the ruling party at the Centre, BJP had earlier released a list of candidates for by-poll to Assembly constituencies in Tripura on June 4.

Former MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who quit the saffron camp and joined the Congress in February, will lock horns with BJP vice president Ashok Sinha in Agartala constituency.

It is pertinent to mention here that the bypolls are necessitated due to the death of CPI(M) MLA Ramendra Chandra Debnath from Jubarajnagar and the resignations of Roy Barman (Agartala) and Asish Saha from Town Bardowali. Additionally, the Surma seat also became vacant after BJP legislator Asish Das was declared disqualified by the assembly speaker.