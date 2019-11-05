Tis Hazari clash: Senior IPS officers take to Twitter to express their concerns, anger over police beatings

Two days after the Tis Hazari clash, senior IPS officers took to Twitter to express their concerns and anger. This came after an incident which took place outside Saket court in South Delhi on Monday when a policeman riding a motorcycle was beaten up by men who appeared to be lawyers, reported the Hindu.
Senior IPS officer Aslam Khan posted a video on Twitter which showed the Tis Hazari incident where a policeman is seen being dragged and beaten by over 50 lawyers in the court premises. While tweeting the video she said, "Any opinion? This was starting point of tussle what I could guess. For how long police will be at receiving end just because they have no support and leadership."
Another IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar told the Hindu, "This video is very disturbing on all levels. The protests after this are bizaree. We, of course, must maintain impartiality and equanimity. But can we call a spade a spade please. Its high time."
Lawyers and policemen clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex in Delhi on Saturday in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles vandalised or set afire, according to officials.
Renuka Mishra, senior IPS officer, told the Hindu, "Precisely. Nobody can be above the law. It is sad that police officers doing their duty are being prejudged without an opportunity to defend themselves. Karo, tab bhi maro? We have seen CCTV footage too. What excuse do the lawyers have for breaking the law."
