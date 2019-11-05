Tis Hazari clash: Senior IPS officers take to Twitter to express their concerns, anger over police beatings

Another IPS officer Sanjukta Parashar told the Hindu, "This video is very disturbing on all levels. The protests after this are bizaree. We, of course, must maintain impartiality and equanimity. But can we call a spade a spade please. Its high time."

Lawyers and policemen clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex in Delhi on Saturday in which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured and many vehicles vandalised or set afire, according to officials.

Renuka Mishra, senior IPS officer, told the Hindu, "Precisely. Nobody can be above the law. It is sad that police officers doing their duty are being prejudged without an opportunity to defend themselves. Karo, tab bhi maro? We have seen CCTV footage too. What excuse do the lawyers have for breaking the law."