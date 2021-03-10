Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand chief minister: Here's all you need to know about him

Tirath Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha MP from Pauri Garhwal, was elected as leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the top post. Tirath Singh will take oath as chief minister at 4 pm today.

His name was announced by outgoing chief minister Trivendra Singh after the legislature party meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the party chief who trusted me, a mere party worker who comes from a small village. I'd never imagined that I'd reach here. We'll make all efforts to meet people's expectations and take forward the work done in the last 4 years," Tirath Singh told news agency ANI.