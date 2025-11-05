 Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam To Contest 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Alone, Actor Named Chief Ministerial Candidate
Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam To Contest 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls Alone, Actor Named Chief Ministerial Candidate

The meeting, presided over by Vijay, was attended by more than 2,000 general council members, party district secretaries, and office-bearers from across the State.

Updated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Actor-politician Vijay | X @PTI_News

Chennai: Bringing to a close weeks of political speculation, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday announced that it would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections independently, with its founder and actor Vijay named as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

The decision was formally announced at the party's special general council meeting held at a private hotel in Mamallapuram.

The meeting, presided over by Vijay, was attended by more than 2,000 general council members, party district secretaries, and office-bearers from across the State.

The session began on a sombre note with a two-minute silence in memory of the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede during Vijay's rally on September 27.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Pushed Ahead? 4 Week Extension Expected, Know New Release Date
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Pushed Ahead? 4 Week Extension Expected, Know New Release Date
A Day After Bihar Results, Siddaramaiah To Visit Delhi For Retaining CM Post On November 15
A Day After Bihar Results, Siddaramaiah To Visit Delhi For Retaining CM Post On November 15
Akon India Tour 2025: 'I Am Bringing The Party Of The Year', Chammak Chalo Singer Has A Special Message For His Fans
Akon India Tour 2025: 'I Am Bringing The Party Of The Year', Chammak Chalo Singer Has A Special Message For His Fans
Satara Doctor Suicide Case: PSI Gopal Badane Dismissed From Service By Maharashtra Police
Satara Doctor Suicide Case: PSI Gopal Badane Dismissed From Service By Maharashtra Police
The tragedy, which had cast a shadow over the party's activities, was acknowledged as a "painful lesson" that strengthened TVK's resolve to ensure better safety measures at future public events.

During the meeting, the general council adopted 12 resolutions setting the political and policy tone for the upcoming polls.

One of the key resolutions urged the Election Commission of India to halt the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise could disenfranchise eligible voters.

The TVK accused both the DMK government in the State and the BJP-led Union government of "failing to protect Tamil interests", particularly in connection with the repeated arrests of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Another resolution condemned what it described as the "shocking deterioration" of law and order in Tamil Nadu, pointing to the Coimbatore college student sexual assault case as evidence of the State's "failure" to ensure women's safety.

The council also raised concerns about the hardships faced by delta farmers following delays in paddy procurement and the sprouting of harvested crops in fields, and criticised the government's alleged inaction against encroachments on wetlands. It further demanded the publication of a White Paper on industrial investments to bring transparency in job creation and infrastructure development.

The resolutions reaffirmed that decisions regarding electoral alliances would be taken only by Vijay and that the party would spearhead its own front in the 2026 elections. Meanwhile, police removed party banners and restricted flag displays around the venue, citing security concerns.

