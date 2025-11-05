'Why Are You Silent?': Priyanka Gandhi Urges Voters To Oust NDA, Backs Rahul's 'H-Files' Vote Theft Charge | X

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, November 5, came out in firm support of her brother Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of “vote theft” in Haryana. She urged citizens to “recognise their power” and remove the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Speaking at a public rally in Valmiki Nagar, West Champaran, she accused the NDA of “destroying everything” and called for collective action against alleged election manipulation.

Priyanka echoes Rahul’s ‘vote chori’ charge

“Today my brother (Rahul Gandhi) brought it out in front of everyone, everything that went down in Haryana, how these people have stolen the entire elections. The entire country is watching and the whole nation should watch it. But I have a complaint to the nation, why is the country silent? Why are you silent? Why don’t you recognise your power – change them, drag their government out and make a new government,” she said.

Her remarks came a day after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the BJP had “stolen” the mandate in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. He claimed the Congress’s victory was “converted into a BJP win” through deliberate manipulation.

Rahul releases ‘H-Files’, targets Election Commission

At a press conference in Delhi, Rahul unveiled what he termed the “H-Files,” which he said contained proof of widespread irregularities during vote counting. He accused the Election Commission of failing to protect the democratic process and claimed that tampering had occurred “at both the state and national levels.”

Rahul also alleged that the party had received “numerous complaints” from candidates across constituencies and warned that India’s “democratic foundations are being destroyed.”

Priyanka's comments extended this warning, saying the NDA “will destroy everything” if not voted out. Her statements echoed the Congress’s broader campaign narrative that democratic institutions are being compromised.

The controversy began after Rahul alleged that 25 lakh fake votes were found in Haryana, including cases where one person allegedly voted 22 times under multiple identities, a claim the BJP and the Election Commission have both rejected as baseless.