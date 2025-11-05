'Neither Point Nor Logic, Press Conference To Divert Attention From Bihar': Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Haryana 'Vote Chori' Claims

Kiren Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Haryana 'Vote Chori' Claims | X

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging discrepancies during the 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. Responding to Gandhi, Rijiju said that there was no logic in Gandhi's claims, and the Congress leader conducted a press conference just to hide his failures.

"This press conference is not very comfortable for me because when we talk about a good topic or a good point, it is enjoyable to discuss. But this is a topic where there is neither point nor logic," the Union Minister said in a press briefing slamming Gandhi.

"About an hour ago, the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, addressed the press again to hide his failures," he added.

The Union Minister called the allegations leveled by the Congress MP "fake". He said that Gandhi held the press conference on the Haryana polls, just to divert attention from the assembly elections in Bihar.

"Today in Bihar, with polling just two days away, he was telling the story of Haryana in a completely different way. It clearly shows there is nothing left for him in Bihar, so to divert attention, he is now bringing up the issue of Haryana. He has also made a presentation about irrelevant matters, I don’t want to go into that because it was all fake," Rijiju said.

Talking about Rahul Gandhi's claim that a Brazilian model voted 22 times in the Haryana polls, the Union Minister said, "He even mentioned the name of a foreign woman. During elections, he goes abroad; during Parliament sessions, he secretly visits places like Cambodia and Thailand. Now, during the Bihar elections, he went to Colombia. So, when he goes abroad, he brings back certain ideas from there, gives them to his team, and they prepare these baseless narratives, wasting everyone’s time. Politicians should talk about serious issues, not indulge in such futile matters. This is my first suggestion to him."

Mocking the Congress leader over his "hydrogen bomb" statement alleging 'vote chori (theft' by the BJP, Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi says that the atom bomb is going to explode, but why doesn’t his atom bomb ever explode? He doesn’t take any subject seriously and even says that a hydrogen bomb will explode."

Rijiju also cited statements by Haryana Congress leaders alleging that it was a rift within the grand old party that led to its defeat in the polls.

"In Haryana, elections were underway, and at the same time, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja said that Congress would not be able to win in Haryana because the party’s own leaders want to defeat it. Just three days ago, a former minister from Haryana resigned from Congress and made the same statement, that Congress cannot win because its own leaders are working against it," the Union Minister said.

"The head of the Haryana Congress, Rao Narendra Singh, also said that there is no coordination within the party at the grassroots level. How can they win like this? When their own leaders admit that they are losing because of themselves, and here Rahul Gandhi is saying that the vote was stolen and is abusing the Election Commission, who will believe him? They do not learn any lessons even after losing elections repeatedly," Rijiju added.

What Rahul Gandhi Said IN Press Conference On Haryana Polls:

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, during a press conference, alleged that 25 fake votes were polled in the 2024 Haryana assembly polls. He claimed that a woman appeared 223 times in two polling booths.

"Here's a polling list of Haryana...This is a list of two polling booths. A woman appears 223 times in two polling booths; she can vote any number of times she wants. Election Commission needs to tell us how many times this lady (voted)," he said.

Gandhi also alleged that a Brazilian model voted 22 times in the state assembly polls.

"Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes...Who is this lady?...She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names...That means this is a centralised operation...The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph," the Lok Sabha LoP stated.