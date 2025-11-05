'Talks Going On Well': Piyush Goyal Says India-US Trade Deal Progressing Despite 'Sensitive Issues' | File Photo

New Delhi: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday, November 5, said discussions on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) are progressing positively, though “many sensitive and serious issues” remain to be resolved.

His comments come as both nations push to finalise the first phase of the comprehensive deal aimed at boosting bilateral trade volumes to USD 500 billion by 2030.

‘Sensitive issues’ delaying completion

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, “Talks are going on very well. There are many sensitive and serious issues, so naturally, it takes some time.” The statement followed a similar update from the White House, which also noted that progress had been made in the ongoing negotiations.

A government official recently confirmed that the two sides are “approaching finalisation” of the initial portion of the BTA, with negotiators reaching consensus on several provisions and working to finalise the agreement’s wording. The official added that discussions were “advancing satisfactorily without encountering fresh obstacles.”

Since March, five rounds of discussions have been held regarding the agreement’s first phase, which was initially expected to conclude by the autumn of 2025. Representatives from both nations last met virtually on October 23, following a series of high-level meetings in India and the US.

White House echoes optimism on trade ties

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump “feels very strongly about the India-US relationship” and continues to engage regularly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship. A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office,” she told reporters.

Leavitt also noted that “very serious discussions” were taking place between trade teams from both sides.

The talks come amid lingering tensions over US-imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods. Despite these differences, officials on both sides maintain that negotiations are moving forward with the aim of achieving a “mutually advantageous” agreement.