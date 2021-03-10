BJP's Tirath Singh Rawat to be new Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: BJP MP Tirath Singh Rawat will become the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, who stepped down on Tuesday, announced after a meeting of the legislature party.

Rawat is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal parliamentary constituency. He was the BJP's state party chief February 2013 to December 2015. He was a member of the Uttarakhand Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

The meeting to elect a new chief minister began at the state party headquarters in Dehradun on Wednesday, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned from the post.

The meeting started at 10 am at the party office on Balbir Road.

Central observer Raman Singh and state party incharge Dushyant Gautam also arrived to oversee the appointment of the new chief minister.