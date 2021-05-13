Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passes away at 84; PM Modi condoles demise

Jain became the chairman of the Times Group in 1999. She was also the founder of the Times Foundation, the company's vehicle for philanthropic activities. She was also the founder president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), which promotes entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women in the country.

She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2016.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Jain's demise. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India’s progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."