Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain passes away at 84; PM Modi condoles demise

Times Group chairperson Indu Jain passed away on Thursday at the age of 84, Times Now reported. She breathed her last at 9.35 pm on Thursday. She had COVID-related complications, it added.
In a tweet, the flagship news channel of the group called Jain a "lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women''s rights."
Jain became the chairman of the Times Group in 1999. She was also the founder of the Times Foundation, the company's vehicle for philanthropic activities. She was also the founder president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), which promotes entrepreneurship and professional excellence among women in the country.
She was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2016.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Jain's demise. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India’s progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "In Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group, we always had a very tall spiritual leader, passionate philanthropist, a connoisseur of arts & a soulful being." "Her passing away is a big loss to us. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @vineetjaintimes, members of Jain & Times families," he added.
"Saddened to hear the sad demise of Smt. Indu Jain Ji, Chairperson of Times Group - a renowned philanthropist and lifelong spiritual seeker. My heartfelt condolences to @vineetjaintimes ji & entire Times Family. She will always be remembered for compassion, benevolence & kindness," wrote Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
