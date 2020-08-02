Time of crisis? Here's how Rajasthan Congress MLAs are spending time in Jaisalmer resort

As the Rajasthan political crisis continues, the MLAs of the Gehlot camp have now been shifted to a different resort. For the uninitiated, the Congress in Rajasthan is locked in an internal struggle with former Deputy Chief Minister leading the faction against the Chief Minister.
Fearing 'horse trading' the legislators have been staying in Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel. And by all accounts, it had been a pleasant stay. They had watched movies, been captured on video singing Hum Honge Kaamiyab in a game of antakshari and more. Nonetheless, they were recently shifted.
The decision to move the MLAs came a day after Gehlot indicated he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes on August 14 and claimed the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.
Now residents of Jaisalmer's Hotel Suryagarh, the MLAs seem to be enjoying their stay.
Recent photos that have surfaced and was accessed by The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra show the MLAs having a seemingly enjoyable time. In some pictures they can be seen talking in what seems to be a courtyard and in the garden.
Others show them exercising or attempting meditation and yoga.
And in one rather symbolic picture, Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha can be seen with a horse in a stable.
Take a look at the pictures: