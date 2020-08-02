Time of crisis? Here's how Rajasthan Congress MLAs are spending time in Jaisalmer resort

As the Rajasthan political crisis continues, the MLAs of the Gehlot camp have now been shifted to a different resort. For the uninitiated, the Congress in Rajasthan is locked in an internal struggle with former Deputy Chief Minister leading the faction against the Chief Minister.

Fearing 'horse trading' the legislators have been staying in Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel. And by all accounts, it had been a pleasant stay. They had watched movies, been captured on video singing Hum Honge Kaamiyab in a game of antakshari and more. Nonetheless, they were recently shifted.