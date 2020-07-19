Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'Hum Honge Kamyab Ek Din', sing Congress MLAs staying in Jaipur hotel

Even as a pandemic rages on, MLAs in Rajasthan are dealing with a different kind crisis. A rift within the ruling Congress party has led to the development of two factions, both sequestered away at different locations. While the faction led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot remains at an undisclosed location in Haryana, a little more than 100 MLAs have been staying in a Rajasthan hotel.
The Congress MLAs who support Ashok Gehlot have been lodged at Hotel Fairmont amid the political turmoil. And from all accounts, they seem to be making the best of their stay. Reports suggest that they have occupied themselves playing games, watching movies and learning new skills.
On Sunday, a video emerged that shows a group of MLAs seated together, reportedly playing Antakshari. In the video shared by The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra, they can be heard singing 'Hum Honge Kamyab...'.
On Saturday, a case had been filed in the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate in Jaipur, alleging that 104 MLAs of the ruling coalition had flouted COVID-19 norms. The petitioner Advocate Om Prakash stated in the plea that from July 13 onward to date a congregation of 300-500 people has been seen at Hotel Fairmont and the chief minister's residence, which includes 104 MLAs of the ruling coalition.
This is in complete violation of the COVID-19 guidelines which mandate social distancing and other safety measures in view of the pandemic. It was observed on various media channels that the MLAs were found playing football, ludo, etc and were blatantly disobeying the social distancing rules, the plea further said.
Another report from Saturday adds that the Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrapped up their day by watching actor Aamir Khan's blockbuster movie 'Lagaan' at Hotel Fairmont.
