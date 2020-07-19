Rajasthan Political Crisis: 'Hum Honge Kamyab Ek Din', sing Congress MLAs staying in Jaipur hotel

Even as a pandemic rages on, MLAs in Rajasthan are dealing with a different kind crisis. A rift within the ruling Congress party has led to the development of two factions, both sequestered away at different locations. While the faction led by former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot remains at an undisclosed location in Haryana, a little more than 100 MLAs have been staying in a Rajasthan hotel.

The Congress MLAs who support Ashok Gehlot have been lodged at Hotel Fairmont amid the political turmoil. And from all accounts, they seem to be making the best of their stay. Reports suggest that they have occupied themselves playing games, watching movies and learning new skills.

On Sunday, a video emerged that shows a group of MLAs seated together, reportedly playing Antakshari. In the video shared by The Free Press Journal's Sangeeta Pranvendra, they can be heard singing 'Hum Honge Kamyab...'.