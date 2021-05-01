'Time for govt to wake up and fulfill their duties': Sonia Gandhi asks Centre to evolve national policy to deal with COVID-19

With India facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday urged the Centre to evolve a national policy to deal with the pandemic after bringing about a political consensus on it.

In a video message, she said it is time for the central and state governments to wake up and fulfill their duties.

Gandhi also said COVID-19 jabs should be provided free of cost to all citizens and sought compulsory licensing to ramp up vaccine production to speed up the country's inoculation drive to help save Indians.

"I urge the central government to evolve a national policy to deal with the COVID crisis in the country and a strategy to bring about a political consensus over it," the Congress president said.

She also said that the central government should "first think about the poor and provide them with Rs 6,000 each to the bank accounts of all to stop their migration, till the end of the pandemic".

Gandhi called for increasing testing and checking the black marketing of essential life-saving drugs besides providing oxygen, medicines and other equipment to hospitals on a war-footing.