UP: After death of 5 COVID-19 patients due to oxygen crunch, Sonia Gandhi sanctions Rs 1.17 crore for her Parl constituency

Lucknow: After the death of five coronavirus positive patients due to lack of oxygen, the AICC Chairperson Sonia Gandhi finally woke up from her slumber donating Rs 1.17 crore from her MPLAD fund for the treatment of infected patients in her parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

In a letter to the District Magistrate Rae Bareli, Sonia has sanctioned Rs 1.17 crore for making available all medical facilities for the treatment of coronavirus positive patients in her parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

The AICC Chairperson has also appealed to the people of Lok Sabha constituency to stay safe by strictly following the Covid-19 guidelines and protocol. She has advised people to stay home and do not go out unnecessarily at public places.

“I am concerned about the safety of people in my parliamentary constituency during the second surge of coronavirus. I appeal to my people to stay home and safe during the crisis. I have written a letter to the District Magistrate and sanctioned Rs 1.17 crore from my MPLAD fund for strengthening medical facilities in Rae Bareli for better treatment of infected patients,” she told one of her representatives in Rae Bareli.

Dinesh Singh, MLC and former Congress leader who fought against Sonia Gandhi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, also wrote to the DM Rae Bareli for setting up a 500 bed makeshift covid hospital for making available more beds for infected patients.

The rebel Congress leader has offered to raise funds and contribute from his own funds for the makeshift hospital.

Five coronavirus positive patients gasped to death at L2 Covid hospital at Rail Coach Factory in Lalganj in the district on Friday due to lack of oxygen. Beds are unavailable after a sudden increase in the number of infected patients.