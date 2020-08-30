Thunder Down Under: UP woman takes lover to Australia on husband's passport, gets stuck due to COVID-19

A 36-year-old UP woman is under the cosh after using her husband’s passport to take her paramour on a trip to Australia in January.

The woman, who is from Pilibhit district, used her husband’s passport for the romp Down Under but got stuck there thanks to the coronavirus lockdown. They only managed to return home on August 24.

When she returned to the district’s Damargahi village, her husband filed a police complaint against her accusing her of a having a marital affair, reports Times Now.

He alleged she and her paramour Sandeep Singh travelled to Australia using fase documents under his name.

He was quoted saying: “When I returned to Pilibhit on May 18, my wife was not at home, I came to know from Sandeep’s family that both had gone to Australia.”

When he tried to apply for a passport, the authorities claimed that he had already been issued one on February 2, 2019.

The authorities are investigating the claim and also how a passport was issued in the complainant’s name.