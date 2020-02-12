Three-storey building Talab Tillo area of Jammu collapses after fire breaks out

Jammu: Three rescuers were trapped after a three-storey building collapsed early Wednesday when fire department personnel were trying to put out a blaze in Jammu city, officials said.

The building, housing a saw mill on the ground floor, collapsed during firefighting in Golepulli area, they said.

Several people, including five firemen, were trapped under the debris, an official said adding that two officials and a civilian were rescued and shifted to hospital, the operation to rescue three other officials was going on.