Thou shalt not fly: Mamata grounds Governor again, refuses to let him travel by helicopter

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government has once again declined his request to use a government helicopter to travel to Domkal in Murshidabad district to attend an educational programme.

As per his schedule, Dhankhar is expected to inaugurate building of Domkal Girls College in the district on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan stated that there was a request made to the state government to provide a helicopter for this visit, which involves a journey of about 500 km either way.

However, the response from the state government came that the helicopter would not be available for the Governor. In that situation, the Governor will be visiting the place by road.

Few days ago, the state government had not responded to Dhankhar's request for a helicopter to visit Farakka, Murshidabad.