Those who ruled for generations not fit to seek account of our work in J&K: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations are not fit to demand an account of the BJP government's work in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
Shah's jibe was aimed at Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who questioned the government over the promises made to Jammu and Kashmir during the discussion on On Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
In reply, Shah said, "We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation amd you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 yrs? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us. I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account."
The home minister said that statehood would be given to Jammu & Kashmir at an appropriate time.
"Many MPs said that bringing Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 means J&K won't get statehood. I am piloting the Bill, I brought it. I have clarified the intentions. Nowhere it's written that J&K won't get statehood. Where are you drawing conclusion from? I have said in this House & I say it again that this Bill has got nothing to do with the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir. Statehood would be given to Jammu & Kashmir at an appropriate time," he said.
Earlier, Chowdhury asked Amit Shah about the "dreams that you had shown" with respect to Jammu and Kashmir.
"The dreams that you had shown after the abrogation of Article 370 have not been fulfilled. J&K has not returned to normalcy. More than Rs 90,000 cr of local business has finished. We want you to tell us how will you improve things in J&K," he said.
"Amit Shah ji, you'd said that you'll bring back Brahmins. Did you succeed in bringing back Pandits? You say you'll bring back Gilgit Baltistan. It's a matter for later. But at least bring back those who were internally displaced, those who can't go to Kashmir valley," Chowdhury said.
"You didn't succeed in giving 200-300 acres of land to Pandits. In your election manifesto, you'd promised that you will bring back Pandits. Did you succeed? You should at least say, 'raat gayi to baat gayi, election gaya to vaada gaya'. You should clarify your stand," he added.