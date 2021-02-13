Those who ruled for generations not fit to seek account of our work in J&K: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations are not fit to demand an account of the BJP government's work in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Shah's jibe was aimed at Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who questioned the government over the promises made to Jammu and Kashmir during the discussion on On Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

In reply, Shah said, "We were asked what did we do about promises made during abrogation of Article 370. It has been 17 months since the abrogation amd you are demanding an account for it. Did you bring the account of what you did for 70 yrs? Had you worked properly, you need not have asked us. I have no objection, I will give an account for everything. But those who were given the opportunity to govern for generations should look within if they are even fit to demand an account."

The home minister said that statehood would be given to Jammu & Kashmir at an appropriate time.