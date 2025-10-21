 'Those Who Light Diyas Are Responsible For Hindu-Muslim Divide': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises Ayodhya Deepotsav Record
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Those Who Light Diyas Are Responsible For Hindu-Muslim Divide': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises Ayodhya Deepotsav Record

'Those Who Light Diyas Are Responsible For Hindu-Muslim Divide': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises Ayodhya Deepotsav Record

Congress leader Udit Raj criticised Ayodhya’s record-breaking Deepotsav, saying those who light diyas fuel Hindu-Muslim divide and Dalit oppression. The city lit 26.17 lakh lamps, earning a Guinness World Record. Raj also raised concerns over Delhi’s severe post-Diwali pollution, questioning priorities between tradition and public health.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Udit Raj | X @ians_india

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday criticised the Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations, claiming that those who light diyas are the same people who create a Hindu-Muslim divide and are responsible for the oppression of Dalits.

The sacred city of Ayodhya marked this Diwali with a record-breaking Deepotsav celebration that lit up the ghats of the Saryu River and reignited political tempers across the spectrum.

The city entered the Guinness World Records after 26.17 lakh earthen lamps illuminated the riverbanks, while 2,128 devotees performed a synchronised aarti, creating a grand spectacle of spiritual fervour and visual splendour.

A Guinness World Recordscertificate was formally conferred, underscoring Ayodhya's growing prominence on the global spiritual map.

FPJ Shorts
MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And Documents Required For Admission
MCC NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment 2025 Likely To Be Announced This Week; Know What’s Next And Documents Required For Admission
Pakistan Becoming Next Fertile Ground For Hamas To Rejuvenate: Report
Pakistan Becoming Next Fertile Ground For Hamas To Rejuvenate: Report
Peacock Spotted Strolling Near Karjat-Khopoli Railway Tracks, Onlookers Record From Moving Train; WATCH
Peacock Spotted Strolling Near Karjat-Khopoli Railway Tracks, Onlookers Record From Moving Train; WATCH
Diwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO
Diwali 2025: Grand Exhibition Showcasing UNESCO-Recognised Maratha Forts Begins In Dombivli | VIDEO
Read Also
No Sweet Diplomacy: India Halts Diwali Traditions With Pakistan Rangers At Rajasthan Border
article-image

Congress Leader Udit Raj's Statement

Reacting to the event, Udit Raj told IANS, "Those who light diyas are responsible for the Hindu-Muslim divide in the society. They are responsible for Dalit oppression. They only talk about hatred. No matter how many diyas they light, it does not matter. There are several other records in India, like crime against Dalits, poverty, and unemployment. These should also be focused on."

He also raised concerns over pollution levels in Delhi following Diwali celebrations, for which the Supreme Court had permitted the use of green firecrackers this year.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category, reaching 400 on Tuesday morning, a day after Diwali festivities, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While the overall AQI stood at 347, several areas recorded levels in the 'severe' category.

Read Also
Lucknow Diwali Stunt Video: Man Bursts Firecrackers From Moving Car; Police React
article-image

"The government is responsible -- why did pollution suddenly rise during Diwali? They tried to say that stubble burning caused this, but fireworks went off all night. If anyone questions this, they are labelled anti-Hindu. In other words, if we talk about saving lives or the climate, we are considered against tradition. Now, who will speak up?" Raj asked.

"Another thing is that literate and wealthy people spend so much on crackers. Would we consider this an educated population? The civil society also has its responsibility. What can be more important than health?" he further questioned.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa

Who Is Francesca Orsini? London-Based Hindi Scholar Denied Entry In India Despite Valid Visa

Karnataka News: RSS Flag March In Priyank Kharge’s Constituency

Karnataka News: RSS Flag March In Priyank Kharge’s Constituency

Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers

Bengaluru News: Five, Including 2 Minors, Arrested After Road Rage Over Bursting Crackers

'Those Who Light Diyas Are Responsible For Hindu-Muslim Divide': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises...

'Those Who Light Diyas Are Responsible For Hindu-Muslim Divide': Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticises...

Chinese & Indian Troops Exchange Sweets At LAC On Diwali In Friendly Gesture

Chinese & Indian Troops Exchange Sweets At LAC On Diwali In Friendly Gesture