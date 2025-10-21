 Lucknow Diwali Stunt Video: Man Bursts Firecrackers From Moving Car; Police React
Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
Lucknow Diwali Stunt Video: Man Bursts Firecrackers From Moving Car; Police React (Screengrab) | X

Lucknow: Diwali is a festival of lights, but people risk their lives to perform stunts while bursting crackers just for a few likes. In one such incident, a man burst firecrackers from inside a moving car in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday night. The incident was caught on camera, and its video went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, occupants of a white-coloured car burst crackers from the windows of the vehicle, not only putting their lives in danger. but also of other people on the road. The video also shows that one of the crackers was also kept on the roof of the car, and it kept bursting with the interview of every two seconds.

Video Of The Incident:

The incident reportedly took place in the Chowk area of UP's capital city. The presence of signboards suggested that the car was passing from the KGMU Trauma Centre stretch in Chowk when its occupants started bursting crackers, reported The Times of India, citing sources.

The incident drew widespread criticism. Netizens demand action against the occupants of the car. Meanwhile, others questioned the law and order situation in the state.

"A request to the Lucknow Police is that they must definitely broadcast a video of the action taken against these car-borne troublemakers who spread unrest during festivals," an X user wrote.

“We hope that appropriate action will be taken by identifying them,” another X user wrote.

Lucknow Police has taken cognizance of the video. “The traffic police and the local police station have taken cognizance of the case. Identification is being carried out on the basis of CCTV footage, and upon identification, necessary legal action will be implemented,” the police said.

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across India on Monday with enthusiasm.

