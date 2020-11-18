'Those criticizing Congress can join some other party or start new one': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday slammed Kapil Sibal and said that those criticizing the Congress can join some other party or start a new one, reported NDTV.

While hitting out at Kapil Sibal for his remarks over the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar polls and by-elections, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that such leaders were close to party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and were free to raise issues with them.

"If some leaders think that Congress is not the right party for them then they may set up a new party or can join any other party which they think is progressive and according to their interest. But they should not indulge in such embarrassing activities since it can erode the credibility of the Congress," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told NDTV.