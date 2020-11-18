'Those criticizing Congress can join some other party or start new one': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Kapil Sibal

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday slammed Kapil Sibal and said that those criticizing the Congress can join some other party or start a new one, reported NDTV.
While hitting out at Kapil Sibal for his remarks over the Congress' dismal performance in the Bihar polls and by-elections, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that such leaders were close to party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and were free to raise issues with them.
"If some leaders think that Congress is not the right party for them then they may set up a new party or can join any other party which they think is progressive and according to their interest. But they should not indulge in such embarrassing activities since it can erode the credibility of the Congress," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told NDTV.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comments came after, Kapil Sibal had, in an interview with a leading daily newspaper, advocated the need for introspection within the party in light of the results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections and the Madhya Pradesh by-polls.
In his interview, Sibal had said that he was forced to go public with his views as there was no dialogue or effort for one by the party's leadership. Sibal had said that people in Bihar and where by-polls were held do not consider Congress to be "an effective alternative".
Sibal, also a former union minister, tagged his media interview and tweeted on Monday, "We are yet to hear on recent polls... Maybe Congress leadership thinks it should be business as usual."
Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had targeted Sibal saying the former union minister should not have mentioned the party's "internal issue in the media" and added that this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)