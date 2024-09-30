 This Is 'Not A Coffee Shop': CJI Chandrachud Blasts Lawyer For Saying 'Yeah, Yeah' In Court
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud lashed out at a lawyer who during a hearing in a case used the word 'yeah'. The CJI said that the word 'yes' should be used to maintain decorum.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
article-image
File image of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud | PTI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday (September 30) lashed out at a lawyer who repeatedly said 'yeah' and angrily asked him to say 'yes' if he wanted to answer in affirmative. The CJI sternly said that the lawyer was standing in a courtroom and a case hearing was going on and that it was not a 'coffee shop'.

"Don't say 'yeah yeah yeah.' Say 'Yes.' This is not a coffee shop. This is a court. I am a little allergic to people saying 'yeah.' This cannot be allowed," said CJI Chandrachud.

The petitioner, a lawyer, was representing himself. He was pleading his case about writ petition about dismissal of plea against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi who he said illegally terminated him from service.

The lawyer sought a probe against former CJI Gogoi.

There was a heated conversation between CJI Chandrachud and the lawyer.

"Is this an Article 32 plea? How can you file a PIL with a judge as a respondent? There has to be some dignity," asked CJI Chandrachud.

"Yeah, yeah, the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi. I was asked to file a curative," said the lawyer.

Both of them were quoted by India Today.

The use of the word 'yeah' irked CJI Chandrachud who strongly reacted against it.

'Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks Were Not Distasteful But Patriotic,' Says Party's...
After the reprimand over the casual lingo Chandrachud continued with the hearing.

"...you cannot file a plea like this against a judge and seek an in-house inquiry because you did not succeed before the bench," said CJI.

"But Justice Gogoi dismissed my plea relying on the statement which I had challenged for being illegal. I had no fault, I had requested CJI Thakur to move my review plea before a bench conversant with labour laws... but that did not happen and it was dismissed," said the lawyer.

But CJI asked him to remove former CJI's name from the petition and said the registry will look at it.

