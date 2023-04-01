This is how BJP plans to win Karnataka again

Photo Credit: Twitter/PMO

The Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party in the southern state of Karnataka, has decided to focus all its efforts on the upcoming Assembly election in order to secure a second term in power. Currently, Karnataka is the only Southern state where the BJP is in power.

Nadda summons General Secretaries to Delhi

According to reliable sources within the BJP, the party's chief JP Nadda has summoned all of the national general secretaries to convene in the capital city during the first week of April, ANI reported.

According to sources, the BJP has made a decision to send its leaders from neighboring states (Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra) to Karnataka, which is currently holding polls.

"Apart from it, a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) is also likely to take place around April 5-6, to finalise the candidates' list," a source said.

BJP planning carpet bombing in Karnataka

He said that BJP is also planning carpet bombing in Karnataka. "The names of 40 star campaigners have also been decided for Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and several Union ministers like Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman have been included in the list. All have been asked to give two weeks' time in the poll-bound state," he added.

BS Yediyurappa will have a crucial role to play as a star campaigner for the party, the sources said.

40% of existing MLAs not to get ticket

The NDA currently holds 119 MLA seats in the 224-member Assembly of Karnataka, however, 40% of the existing MLA tickets will be changed this time. The party is going to participate in the elections independently and will not form an alliance with Janata Dal (Secular).

The upcoming election will also witness the BJP campaigning with the face of PM Modi and the developmental model of the double-engine government.

"We will tell the people of Karnataka that these roads, hospitals, over bridges have been built by the BJP government and the benefits of the central government's schemes will also be publicised to the people. BJP will tell the people of Karnataka that for development in the state, there should be a double-engine government," the source said.

"BJP's biggest star campaigner PM Modi's election tour will start from April 8 to 10, when he will visit National Park in Mysore," he added.

On March 29, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka Assembly election, declaring that polling will occur on May 10th in a single phase, with the counting of votes set for May 13th.