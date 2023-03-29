Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress to dethrone BJP with 115-127 seats, predicts Survey

As the Karnataka assembly elections were announced by the Election Commission for May 10, the ABP-CVoter released its opinion poll on Wednesday.

According to ABP-CVoter opinion poll, the Indian National Congress (INC) is set to win a clear majority in the upcoming assembly polls in the southern state.

According to the ABP-CVoter Karnataka Opinion Survey, the Congress is expected to win 115–127 seats, the BJP 68–80 seats, and the JD (S) 23–35 seats.

Hyderabad-Karnataka region

In the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, projections place the BJP and the Congress at 37% and 44% of the vote, respectively. The Congress is likely to defeat the BJP, garnering 19 to 23 seats. 8–12 seats in the area could go to the BJP.

Mumbai-Karnataka region

Both the BJP and the Congress are expected to receive 43% of the vote in the 50-seat Mumbai-Karnataka area, which borders Maharashtra. The BJP is expected to win 21–25 seats, while the Congress is likely to win 25–29 seats. This region has a Lingayat majority.

Coastal Karnataka

In Coastal Karnataka, the BJP is predicted to receive 46% of the vote, while 41% of voters are expected to back the Congress. It is improbable that JD(S) will receive more than 6% of the overall vote. With only 21 seats, this is Karnataka's smallest region. A estimate of 9–13 seats for the saffron party indicates that it will likely be in a close race with Congress for seats. The latter is probably going to have 8 to 12 seats.

Central Karnataka

In Central Karnataka, thought of as the saffron party's stronghold, the BJP is predicted to receive 38% of the votes. 41% of the votes will probably go to the Congress. In the 35-seat region, the BJP is predicted to win 12–16 seats, while the Congress is predicted to win 18–22 seats. It's improbable that JD(S) will win more than two seats in this area.

Old Mysuru region

In the 55-seat Old Mysuru region, the poll predicted a 20% vote share for the BJP and a 36% vote share for the Congress. In terms of seats, the survey predicted 24-28 seats for Congress and 26-27 seats for the JD(S). With a seat projection of just 1–5, the BJP came in a distant third.