Election Commission to announce dates for Karnataka Assembly polls at 11.30 am today

Election Commission of India | File Photo

The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka at 11:30am today.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end in May.

The three top political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that will release their list of candidates after the announcement of poll schedule. Meanwhile, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have released their lists.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.