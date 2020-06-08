This Instagrammer just showed us why we are better off without Indian influencers saying black lives matter

In a time and age where information can travel across the planet in a split second, it is hard to remain uninformed about current events, especially when it has become a talking point for people across the globe. As an influencer (or at least as a somewhat influential person by follower count), being aware of current trends is part of the job description. That however does not appear to give everyone the ability to read the room.
A social media user's attempt to show solidarity towards the 'Black Lives Matter' movement appeared to backfire spectacularly, after the individual proceeded to paint their face black on camera.
Before starting, the Instagram user wrote "What did u do" across her hands with the same black paint. And we have to say, that's probably a question that crossed the minds of at least some of the people who saw the video.
While we're at it, many have also been baffled by the "Corona is the new messiah" message across her throat.
Since the video was posted on Monday evening, it appears to have been taken down. This reporter was unable to find it on the Instagrammer's account. Additionally, one of the Twitter accounts that had shared the video calling it out too appears to have now deleted the post.
Thus, while we have screenshots of the same, the video itself appears to no longer be available -- something that many have opined is commendable. The photos however continue to circulate on social media platforms.
Blackface is not a look that people should be taking up. As many suggested, there are many ways to express solidarity than by indulging in a racist act to counter racism. Painting your face only emphasises that you started off with a different shade, and just by itself can serve to further alienate those who you're trying to support or imitate.
Remember Justin Trudeau?
