'This govt has been worshipping Raavan': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe after Amit Shah links Congress' 'black' protest to Ram temple | ANI Photo

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter linked the grand old party's protest in black clothes over the issues of price rise and unemployment to the party's "appeasement" politics to convey its opposition to the Ram temple foundation laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5 in 2020.

Chowdhury said, "Congress is protesting against astronomical price hike & unprecedented rate of unemployment which can't be tolerated by them (BJP) that's why they're trying to divert the attention of common people by resorting to their only weapon 'Ram'."

"In the name of 'Ram', this govt has been worshipping 'Raavan'. People are afflicted under their rule. Congress exposed this govt as anti-people and pro-corporate," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Congress on Friday said Shah's comment was a desperate attempt to "divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist" to its democratic demonstrations against price rise.

"It's only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home!" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Union Minister had yesterday linked Congress' protest in black clothes with the Ram temple. He said everybody saw protests from Congress leaders of late in regular clothes they wore but they especially chose black clothes for today's agitation as Modi had peacefully resolved an over 550-year dispute involving the Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya and performed its 'shilanyas' on this day.

"I clearly believe that the Congress has chosen August 5 for its strong protests in black clothes to show its opposition over the temple issue," he said. The home minister added that the Congress is not willing to drop its "appeasement politics" despite facing so many poll defeats.