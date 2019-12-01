‘This force has been diligently protecting our borders’: PM Modi greet BSF personnel on Raising Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of BSF Raising Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to Border Security Force personnel for diligently protecting the borders.

Taking to Twitter, Modi on Sunday tweeted, "Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF's Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders. During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve our citizens. Best wishes to the BSF family!"