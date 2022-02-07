This election significant for future of Goa: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said the upcoming elections in Goa are crucial not just for political parties, but for the future of the state.

Campaigning for Congress in Nuvem, South Goa, Priyanka also said that the state despite being rich in natural resources has the second highest unemployment in the country.

"This election is significant not just for political parties, but for the future of Goa. The State is rich in resources, natural beauty & skills, but today it has the 2nd highest unemployment in the country, she said.

Meanwhile, Congress candidates last week vowed not to defect after the election, something that has hurt the party in the past.

In 2017, the Congress won 17 of 40 seats in Goa but the BJP, after winning 13 seats, took power with help from smaller parties and independents. Two years later, 15 Congress MLAs switched to the BJP, led by the Congress's leader of opposition, Babu Kavlekar, who was made Deputy Chief Minister by the BJP.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:10 PM IST