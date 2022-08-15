This Amrit Kaal, every Indian aspiring to see fast progress of new India: PM Modi

PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in this 'Amrit Kaal', every Indian is aspiring to see the fast progress of a new India with enthusiasm and impatience.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, he termed India the "mother of democracy".

"Our nation has proved that we have an inherent strength from our diversity and the common thread of patriotism makes India unshakeable," Modi said.

An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, "we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic, impatient for the fast progress of New India," he said.

"My understanding of the spirit of India, made me realise that for the growth of New India we needed to ensure inclusive development across the nation, a vision that was held dear by Mahatma Gandhi," the prime minister said.

Modi said in the last few days, "we have seen an increase in the common consciousness of the love for the nation".

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been an example of the entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of this glorious country, he said.

"This Amrit Kaal is providing us a golden opportunity to fulfil the dreams and goals of this aspirational society," Modi said.

PM Modi offers tributes to freedom fighters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the completion of 75 years of Independence was a time to step towards a new direction with a new resolve.

Modi offered tributes to a galaxy of freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru among others.

"During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," Modi said.

"It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve," Modi said in the presence of a host of dignitaries including union ministers, Supreme Court judges and senior diplomats.

"We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, amongst the many others," he added.