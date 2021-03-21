Third death after vaccine shot in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district

Lucknow

After Mirzapur, another Covid-19 vaccine related death was reported from Kannauj district of UP.

The deceased, Yogesh Kumar Sankhwar, a safai karamchair, was posted at Bharamal Gram Panchayat.

The deceased’s family said he was administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 18. Within hours, he developed complications and was rushed to the community health centre on Saturday night when his health deteriorated. He was declared brought dead at the CHC.

The deceased’s son, Ajay, claimed his father was avoiding the jab. “He got a call from the dept to get vaccination but he avoided taking it. But when the dept officials pressured him, he had no choice but to take the first dose. His condition worsened after taking the vaccine,” alleged Ajay. CMO Dr Krishna Swarup said the body was sent for the postmortem and the report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death.