 'They Would Have Asked Even Netaji To Prove Citizenship': CM Mamata Banerjee's Attack On EC Over SIR On Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'They Would Have Asked Even Netaji To Prove Citizenship': CM Mamata Banerjee's Attack On EC Over SIR On Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

'They Would Have Asked Even Netaji To Prove Citizenship': CM Mamata Banerjee's Attack On EC Over SIR On Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP, Centre and Election Commission on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, alleging disrespect to national icons and distortion of history. Criticising the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls, she said even Netaji would have been asked to prove his citizenship today, calling it an attack on democracy and the Constitution.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at an event on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary, the TMC leader accused the BJP and the central government of insulting national icons such as Bose, Mahatma Gandhi, and B. R. Ambedkar. She also accused those in power at the Centre of attempting to distort India’s history.

She questioned why, despite Netaji’s contribution to the freedom struggle, his birth anniversary has not been declared a national holiday.

She also attacked the Election Commission over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, claiming that they would have asked even Netaji to prove his citizenship if he were alive today.

"If Subhas Bose were alive today, he would have been summoned for (SIR) hearing as well, citing logistical discrepancies, and asked to prove if he is Indian," the Chief Minister said, adding that Netaji’s great-grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has already been summoned by the poll body.

FPJ Shorts
Cold Wave In North India: Heavy Rain & Snowfall Is Predicted In These Regions; IMD Issues Red Alert
Cold Wave In North India: Heavy Rain & Snowfall Is Predicted In These Regions; IMD Issues Red Alert
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Group A, B And C Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
CBSE Recruitment 2026: Group A, B And C Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake
'Tried To Fix...': Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Wedding Cake
The 50 Full Confirmed Contestant List: From Prince Narula To Chahat Pandey To Karan Patel; Here’s Who All Are Participating
The 50 Full Confirmed Contestant List: From Prince Narula To Chahat Pandey To Karan Patel; Here’s Who All Are Participating
Read Also
NFR pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and His Azad Hind Fauj
article-image

"There is an attempt to distort India's history. Saints and sages are being insulted, be it Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, or Babasaheb Ambedkar. There is intolerance, distasteful remarks, ungratefulness, and disrespect towards them and the language. Will Bengal accept this?" Banerjee said at the event.

Invoking Netaji’s iconic ‘Dilli Chalo’ slogan, she accused ‘Delhi’—a metonym for the central government—of conspiring against Bengal. "It is now chokrantonagari (city of conspiracies). It is always conspiring against Bengal. We will unite against them to protect our culture and language," CM Banerjee said.

She further said, "From Netaji to Patel, those who dreamt of an independent India, their dreams are being shattered today. They are trying to impose their history, which has nothing to do with our country's history. The Constitution is being humiliated. People are being deprived, and their rights are being taken away. Democracy is being stripped naked."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cold Wave In North India: Heavy Rain & Snowfall Is Predicted In These Regions; IMD Issues Red Alert
Cold Wave In North India: Heavy Rain & Snowfall Is Predicted In These Regions; IMD Issues Red Alert
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
Schools In Noida, Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threat Via Emails Days Ahead Of Republic Day
Monkeys Snatch 20-Day-Old Infant From Mother, Thrown Her In Nearby Well; Baby Miraculously Survives
Monkeys Snatch 20-Day-Old Infant From Mother, Thrown Her In Nearby Well; Baby Miraculously Survives
'Beta, Thak Jaoge…': PM Modi Pauses Speech During BJP Rally In Kerala After Spotting Child Holding...
'Beta, Thak Jaoge…': PM Modi Pauses Speech During BJP Rally In Kerala After Spotting Child Holding...
'They Would Have Asked Even Netaji To Prove Citizenship': CM Mamata Banerjee's Attack On EC Over SIR...
'They Would Have Asked Even Netaji To Prove Citizenship': CM Mamata Banerjee's Attack On EC Over SIR...