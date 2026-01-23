VIDEO: Kanpur Woman Locks Boyfriend In Iron Trunk To Hide From Family, Police Arrest Him After Trunk Makes Noise

A dramatic incident unfolded in Kanpur’s Chakeri area where a young man was found locked inside a trunk for nearly 45 minutes after visiting his girlfriend’s house in her family’s absence.

According to police, the girl had called her neighbour, who lives just a few houses away, to her home on Friday morning after her mother left for work and her brother went out with a tractor. The youth reached her house around 11:30 am on his motorcycle.

Soon after, the girl’s aunt arrived at the house and reportedly heard a male voice from inside a room. Suspecting something amiss, she knocked repeatedly, but the girl refused to open the door. The aunt then locked the main gate from outside and called the girl’s mother and brother.

When family members arrived, they searched the house but could not find anyone. However, they heard sounds coming from a locked trunk kept inside the room. The girl denied that anyone was inside and refused to hand over the key. As the family attempted to break open the lock, they alerted the police.

A police team reached the spot around noon and directed the girl to open the trunk. Upon unlocking it, her boyfriend emerged from inside. Police prevented angry family members from assaulting him and took both the girl and the youth to the police station for questioning.

Chakeri SHO Ajay Prakash Mishra said the boy is a resident of the same locality and further inquiry is underway.