UP Diwas 2026: Rashtra Prerna Sthal To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Spectrum

ANI

Lucknow: As preparations for UP Diwas 2026 enter the final phase, Rashtra Prerna Sthal is set to become a major window into Uttar Pradesh’s evolving tourism identity, with a three-day showcase highlighting the state’s faith, heritage, nature-based and modern tourism offerings.

From January 24 to 26, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will curate an immersive tourism pavilion aimed at presenting the state as a multi-layered travel destination. The celebrations will be organised on the theme “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh”.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the department’s stall has been designed as a one-stop guide for visitors, bringing together the full spectrum of Uttar Pradesh’s tourism potential. He said major attractions such as Magh Mela 2026, Bundelkhand’s heritage destinations, eco-tourism initiatives, heritage conservation projects and key programmes of the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation will be showcased. These will include the Lucknow Darshan electric double-decker bus service and projects developed under the public–private partnership model.

“The objective is to reinforce Uttar Pradesh’s position as a leading tourism destination by presenting not just destinations, but the systems and infrastructure that support travel,” Singh said.

The stall will provide detailed literature on tourism circuits, individual destinations and how-to-reach itineraries to help visitors plan their journeys. Information related to connectivity, accommodation and suggested travel routes will also be made available to convert interest into actual travel.

A major highlight will be the presentation of Magh Mela 2026, focusing on its spiritual importance, cultural traditions and the scale of arrangements being made for pilgrims and tourists. Visual presentations will showcase the Sangam, Kalpavas, saint congregations and folk traditions, while also underlining efforts to manage large faith-based gatherings in an organised and visitor-friendly manner.

Bundelkhand will receive special attention, with Kalinjar Fort projected as a signature heritage destination. Information on Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Banda, along with the region’s waterfalls and cultural landscapes, will underline the state government’s push to place Bundelkhand firmly on the national tourism map.

To engage younger audiences, the tourism pavilion will also feature virtual reality experiences, offering Gen Z visitors immersive digital journeys across Uttar Pradesh’s tourism circuits and traditional heritage.

Also Watch:

Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs, Amrit Abhijat, said the showcase also aligns with this year’s National Tourism Day theme, “Rural and Community-Centric Tourism”. He said initiatives such as community-led Tharu tribal tourism in the Dudhwa region, rural eco-tourism circuits and locally driven experiences will be highlighted to demonstrate how tourism is creating livelihoods while preserving cultural identity.

He added that UP Diwas 2026 brings together heritage conservation, eco-tourism, PPP-led development and community participation, presenting Uttar Pradesh as a state rooted in its traditions while confidently building a modern and inclusive tourism future.