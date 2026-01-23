Jaunpur Tops In Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA), CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Jaunpur has been in first place in Uttar Pradesh for providing 100% benefit of Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA) for the past several months, while Azamgarh was in second place and Hardoi in third place as of January 22. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will honour Jaunpur, which provided the most benefit under MYUVA, by presenting a certificate of appreciation on the occasion of UP Day.

Yogi government is continuously taking necessary steps towards making the state economy one trillion dollars. Under this, various schemes are being operated to make the youth of the state self-reliant and provide self-employment opportunities. Among these schemes, Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA) has become the first choice of the state's youth. This can be gauged from the fact that around three and a half lakh applications have been received across the state so far in the current financial year, while Yogi government has set a target of distributing one and a half lakh loans in the financial year 2025-26. Clearly, MYUVA is attracting the youth and they are realizing their dreams by joining it.

Under this scheme, 3,34,337 youth from across the state have applied for loans so far in the current financial year 2025-26, while 2,81,277 applications have been forwarded to banks. Out of these, banks have approved loans for 1,06,772 applications, while loans have been disbursed to 1,03,353 youth for self-employment.

Jaunpur has secured the first position in the entire state by providing 100% benefit of Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA). District Magistrate Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh said that in line with CM Yogi's intention, a special campaign is being run in the district to connect youth with banks for self-employment loans. The district was given a target of providing loans to 2,500 youth under the campaign in the current financial year. Against this, 8,240 applications have been received so far, out of which 7,033 applications have been sent to banks. Out of these, loans have been disbursed to 3,315 applicants. Thus, the loan distribution ratio against the target is more than 132 percent. Jaunpur has secured the first position in the entire state by providing the scheme benefit to more youth than the target. CM Yogi will honor Jaunpur district with a certificate of appreciation for its excellent work on the occasion of UP Day.

Azamgarh District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that special campaigns are continuously being run to provide the benefit of the scheme under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Before April 2025, the district was in 25th place in providing the scheme benefit. After April, block-level workshops are continuously being organized to provide the scheme benefit to every needy youth. During this, counseling is being conducted face-to-face between bankers and applicants in the presence of senior officials. This is the reason that Azamgarh has been consistently in second place in the entire state in providing the scheme benefit for the past several months. As of January 22, Azamgarh secured the second position in the state in providing the scheme benefit. Azamgarh was given a target of 2,500 loan distributions in the current financial year, against which 7,315 applications have been received. Out of these, 6,253 applications have been sent to banks, out of which loans have been disbursed to 3,219. Thus, the target achievement ratio is 128.76 percent.

Hardoi District Magistrate Anunay Jha said that the benefit of the scheme is being provided by running special campaigns. This is the reason that Hardoi has secured the third position in the entire state in providing the scheme benefit. Hardoi was given a target of 2,800 loan distributions in the current financial year, against which 10,930 applications have been received. Out of these, 8,449 applications have been sent to the bank, out of which loans have been disbursed to 2,628 applicants.

In addition, Ambedkarnagar secured the fourth position and Jhansi the fifth position in the state. Kaushambi, Bahraich, Raebareli and Maharajganj have also performed excellently in providing the scheme benefit.