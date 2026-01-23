 Snowfall In Himachal, Strong Winds Lash Punjab & Haryana
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSnowfall In Himachal, Strong Winds Lash Punjab & Haryana

Snowfall In Himachal, Strong Winds Lash Punjab & Haryana

Widespread snowfall across Himachal Pradesh and heavy rain with strong winds in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh intensified cold wave conditions and disrupted normal life. Road connectivity in Kullu, Manali and Lahaul-Spiti was badly affected, while traffic and power supply suffered in plains. Air traffic to and from Kashmir was suspended due to bad weather.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Commuters walk on a snow-covered road as the city receives a heavy snowfall, in Shimla on Friday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Chandigarh: Even as several parts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh intensifying cold wave conditions and badly disrupting traffic and power supply across the region, since late Thursday night.

While it was said to be first widespread snowfall of the season across Himachal Pradesh, several lower parts of Shimla and Solan districts which also received it included Kasauli, Dagshai and Chail, beside higher areas of Shimla district namely, Kufri, Kharapathar, Chopal, Rampur and Narkanda.

The snowfall in Kullu, Manali, Leh, Darsha-Shinkula, Tandi, Kadu Nala and Lahaul-Spiti areas badly hit the road connectivity severely disrupting vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, several parts of neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and their joint capital, Chandigarh, received heavy rains and strong winds since Friday morning which intensified the cold wave conditions in the region.

FPJ Shorts
January 29 Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Triangular Fight Ahead As Talks Between AAP, Congress Fail
January 29 Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Triangular Fight Ahead As Talks Between AAP, Congress Fail
Anupamaa Written Update, January 23: Rahi Shares Family's Saraswati Puja Wishes In Crossover With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Anupamaa Written Update, January 23: Rahi Shares Family's Saraswati Puja Wishes In Crossover With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Make Mockery Of 209 Chase, Seal 7-Wicket Win With 28 Balls Remaining To Take 2-0 Series Lead
IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Make Mockery Of 209 Chase, Seal 7-Wicket Win With 28 Balls Remaining To Take 2-0 Series Lead
From IUML To Samajwadi Party & Now AIMIM: The Evolution Of Mumbai’s Muslim Vote
From IUML To Samajwadi Party & Now AIMIM: The Evolution Of Mumbai’s Muslim Vote
Read Also
Punjab: Cross-border Illegal Arms Module Linked To Pakistani Smugglers Busted, 2 Held
article-image

Also Watch:

While, Ropar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Mansa, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Bathinda, Amritsar and Pathankot districts of Punjab received rains and strong winds, the districts in Haryana which received rains including Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonepat, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Hisar.

Meanwhile, according to information, the air traffic to and fro Kashmir was also suspended for the day due to bad weather.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Snowfall In Himachal, Strong Winds Lash Punjab & Haryana
Snowfall In Himachal, Strong Winds Lash Punjab & Haryana
January 29 Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Triangular Fight Ahead As Talks Between AAP, Congress Fail
January 29 Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Triangular Fight Ahead As Talks Between AAP, Congress Fail
UP Diwas 2026: Rashtra Prerna Sthal To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Spectrum
UP Diwas 2026: Rashtra Prerna Sthal To Showcase Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism Spectrum
Jaunpur Tops In Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA), CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour
Jaunpur Tops In Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (MYUVA), CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour
VIDEO: Kanpur Woman Locks Boyfriend In Iron Trunk To Hide From Family, Police Arrest Him After Trunk...
VIDEO: Kanpur Woman Locks Boyfriend In Iron Trunk To Hide From Family, Police Arrest Him After Trunk...