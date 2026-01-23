Snowfall In Himachal, Strong Winds Lash Punjab & Haryana

Commuters walk on a snow-covered road as the city receives a heavy snowfall, in Shimla on Friday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Chandigarh: Even as several parts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh intensifying cold wave conditions and badly disrupting traffic and power supply across the region, since late Thursday night.

While it was said to be first widespread snowfall of the season across Himachal Pradesh, several lower parts of Shimla and Solan districts which also received it included Kasauli, Dagshai and Chail, beside higher areas of Shimla district namely, Kufri, Kharapathar, Chopal, Rampur and Narkanda.

The snowfall in Kullu, Manali, Leh, Darsha-Shinkula, Tandi, Kadu Nala and Lahaul-Spiti areas badly hit the road connectivity severely disrupting vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, several parts of neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and their joint capital, Chandigarh, received heavy rains and strong winds since Friday morning which intensified the cold wave conditions in the region.

Also Watch:

While, Ropar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Mansa, Gurdaspur, Faridkot, Bathinda, Amritsar and Pathankot districts of Punjab received rains and strong winds, the districts in Haryana which received rains including Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonepat, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Hisar.

Meanwhile, according to information, the air traffic to and fro Kashmir was also suspended for the day due to bad weather.