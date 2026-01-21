Punjab: Cross-border Illegal Arms Module Linked To Pakistani Smugglers Busted, 2 Held

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has unearthed a cross-border illegal arms module linked to Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of two persons.
The Amritsar Commissionerate Police also recovered six sophisticated pistols (two Glock, four .30 bore) along with two cartridges, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
The arrested accused were involved in illegal arms trafficking and supplying weapons to gangsters under directions of foreign handlers, Yadav said in a post on X.
An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act at Police Station Islamabad in Amritsar, he added.
