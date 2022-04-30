'There is peace in Patiala as of now,' says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; Kejriwal assures strict action

Terming the clash between two groups in Patiala as “an unfortunate incident”, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday alleged traditional political parties are trying to disturb peace in the state in order to divert attention from action against land mafia by Bhagwant Mann government.

Punjab CM Mann assured that his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mann said today said that after curfew was imposed, there is peace in Patiala now, adding that the police officials have been transferred after yesterday's incident and peace committees are being conducted to maintain law and order in the state and resolve the issue.

He said Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance.

Notably, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred the inspector general of police (Patiala Range), the Patiala senior superintendent of police and the superintendent of police with immediate effect, a day after the clashes. The police officers were transferred under the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as new IG Patiala, Deepak Parik has been appointed as new SSP Patiala and Wazir Singh has been appointed as new SP of Patiala.

Further AAP convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal while condemning the Friday clashes in Patiala said that no one will go unpunished and strict actions will be taken against those involved.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that action will be taken against those jeopardizing the border state's peace.

Following the clashes, a curfew has been imposed in Punjab's Patiala which will remain in force from 7 pm on Friday till 6 am on Saturday (April 30), including mobile internet and SMS services were blocked in the city to prevent rumor-mongering.

Earlier on Friday, a tense situation prevailed in Patiala after stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out between two groups.

Reportedly, members of an outfit called Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) on one side and a group of Sikh activists, on the other clashed outside the Kali Mata temple.

Four people including two police personnel were injured in the clash amid the pelting of stones on both sides over a march against 'Khalistan'.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday termed the violent clash in Punjab's Patiala as 'unfortunate' and said that the "masterminds" of these political parties--Shiv Sena, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, will not be spared.

Calling it a “complete collapse of law and order machinery in the state”, the BJP slammed the ruling AAP government in Punjab amid the clashes in Patiala.

Congress on Friday said law and order in the border state of Punjab should be taken seriously.

(with ANI inputs)

