'AAP has a habit of lying': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann never met me over coal crisis, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a habit of lying. He was reacting to a comment made by the party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

Earlier in the day, Chadha said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Joshi over the coal crisis and the latter assured of no coal shortage in the country. "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann went to meet Union Coal Min (Pralhad Joshi) in Delhi, a few days ago; the latter assured of no coal shortage. Still, more than 16 states incl Punjab, are seeing only 1-2 days of coal supply left. Centre has to fulfil its responsibility," he said.

Reacting to Chadha's comment, the Union Coal Minister said Mann never met him. "AAP's new leader (Raghav Chadha) is very close to the so-called super CM of Punjab (Bhagant Mann) & Arvind Kejriwal. This party has a habit of lying; they have never met me & they're saying that they have, taking my name & spreading lies," Joshi said.

Speaking about the coal shortage, Joshi said 11 units of Dadri and Unchahar power plants are running at full capacity and they have a stock of 2.3 lakh tonnes (of coal), which is also replenished on a daily basis. Coal companies have around 73 mn tonnes of coal stock at their end.

Thermal power plants have a coal stock of 21.5 million tonnes. There is no need for any panic, we are monitoring the situation, I assure. Whatever stock we have left of 7-10 days all over the country, is being daily replenished, he added.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 09:39 PM IST