'There is need to create an independent leadership of Muslims', says Owaisi as he announces to launch his party in Rajasthan

Hyderabad-based AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the party will start its work in Rajasthan. The party will appoint its state office bearers and the Rajasthan unit will be formally launched within the next two months.

On a visit to Jaipur on Monday, Asaduddin Owaisi said “Our party has decided to launch Rajasthan unit. The party will be formally launched in the state in the next two months.”

Talking to the media, he said that we will endeavor to provide a voice and political platform to the Muslim minority of the state.

He refused to disclose the number of assembly seats where the party will contest the election saying, he is currently busy in UP elections and will soon meet with people who can join his party.

The Hyderabad MP also said that there is a need to create an independent leadership of Muslims to strengthen the nation.

This was his second visit to Jaipur in one month. Owaisi said that he will continue to come and visit other cities of the state to get feedback.

“I have held fruitful discussions with some people in Jaipur during my two visits. Our focus is to introduce the party and strengthen its base. We will be working with full preparations,” he said.

On the possibility of an alliance with any regional party, he said that it is too early to say this. Our focus is to establish the party in Rajasthan.

He said that Rajasthan has scope for a third front because people, particularly the Muslim minority, are disappointed with both Congress and the BJP. Owaisi said that his party will be focusing on Dalits apart from Muslims.

Owaisi said that the country needs independent Muslim leadership. The political empowerment of minorities is necessary. This will create confidence among people for the parliamentary system.

“Our country’s democracy is participatory democracy and we will have to take our share,” he said.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 08:57 PM IST