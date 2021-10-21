'There is even possibility of Covid booster shot': SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

While India achieved a huge milestone on Thursday by innoculating 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Adar Poonawalla, the chief of Covishield manufacturer Serum Institute of India lauding India's feat said over the next two months, the country will catch up further.

According to a NDTV report, he also said that there is even a possibility of a booster shot for those who need it -- there will be enough doses. However, he added "ethically and humanely, our outlook will be to vaccinate the world, especially Africa, with both doses of the vaccine first".

"That being said, of course we will have more than enough doses available for a booster shot for the elderly and those who need it. For the healthy and young population, we can wait for a year or so before considering a booster dose and first ensure that the rest of humanity gets two doses," he added.

Keeping Africa's vaccination status in mind, "We can't have all of Africa with only 3 per cent people vaccinated while here we all start taking booster shots after 2 doses."

The country reached the one billion Covid-19 vaccination milestone this morning. The government said it wants all of India's 944 million adults to get vaccinated this year.

Crediting prime minister Narendra Modi for India's amazing feat, the SII CEO said, "No other world leader had such a huge population to deal with, coupled with the demographics and cultural differences that exists in India."

"Even though 100 crore vaccine jabs is a big milestone, but we must keep telling people not to let their guard down and those eligible for it to take the vaccine," Mr Poonawalla added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:49 PM IST