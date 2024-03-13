 Theft With Devotion: Soon After Paying Obeisance To God At Meerut Temple, Man Seen Stealing Idol (Viral Video)
The incident was reported on 12th March Tuesday and the entire sequence was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the temple premises

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Theft With Devotion: Soon After Paying Obeisance To God At Meerut Temple, Man Seen Stealing Idol (Viral Video) | X

Meerut: In an incident that seems to be an example of antithetical acts that exposes a very bizarre and scary aspect worshipping god, a video capturing a man stealing an idol from a temple in UP's Meerut is doing rounds on social media. Interestingly, the man was seen worshipping the gods first with a very sincere facial expressions and soon after that he conveniently put one of the idols in his bang and ran away. The incident was reported on 12th March Tuesday and the entire sequence was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the temple premises. The incident took place in Abdullahpur area of UP.

Reports said that an idol of Nagadevta on Shivalinga that was made of copper was picked up by the thief from a Shiva temple located in Abdullahpur in Meerut. Police said that hunt is on for the thief that has absconded with the idol. On Tuesday, when people reached this temple for worship, they discovered that one of the idols was missing. Soon after a massive commotion over missing idol, police were informed who immediately sprung into action.

In the video, it is clearly seen how the the thief first entered the temple with great devotion in mind. He was seen thoroughly worshipping the idols in the temple correctly hiding his true motive behind visiting the temple. In a fraction of a second, he is seen lifting one idol and putting it very swiftly in his bag. In fact, before putting it in his bag, he is also seen going out and ensuring that there was no one around to see what he was planning to do in next few minutes.

article-image

Reports said that the police haven't received any formal complaint of the incident however they are probing the matter based on the CCTV footage that they have acquired.

