The soldier who will never return home to see newborn

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): Kundan Kumar Ojha, blessed with a daughter just 17 days ago, had promised his mother over the phone that he would be home as soon as he got leave from duty. That was the last his family had heard from the 28-year-old soldier, who was among the 20 Army personnel killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night.
The second of the four children of farmer Ravi Shankar Ojha and Bhawani Devi from Dihari village in Sahibganj district, he had joined the Army in 2011 in Danapur. The young man had tied the knot a year and a half ago. “‘Abhi to Ladakh mein banni, aur chhuti mili taab betiki dekhe aai' (I am in Ladakh now, will come as soon as I get leave),” were his final few words to Bhawani Devi on June 7, the braveheart’s cousin Prabhat Kumar said.
Ojha’s parents were too overcome with emotion to even speak. “He always had ‘junoon’ (passion) to join the Indian Army. He used to wake up at 3 am to start his daily exercises as part of his preparations,” his cousin said in a choked voice.
Monday's clash, the biggest confrontation between the two militaries since the 1967 clashes in Nathu La, has significantly escalated the already-volatile border standoff in the Ladakh region.
Family to be flown flown to Jalpaiguri
Our Correspondent
Lucknow
Wife and daughter of the Army man Bipul Roy, who lost his life in Galwan Valley in Ladakh in a faceoff with China troop on Monday, will be flown from Meerut to Jalpaiguri Roy’s home town. Roy’s parents stay in Bindipara area of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal while his wife and daughter stay in Meerut, a state government spokesperson said.
Rumpa Roy and Tamanna (5) both are in shock since Wednesday morning when they received the news of the death of Bipul Roy. The entire Meerut locality where the Roys stayed has been mourning.
Army officials have reached his home and would accompany the family until they board the flight from Delhi.
Slain Colonel’s family reaches Telangana town
Hyderabad: The family of Colonel B Santosh Babu arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi on Wednesday and later left for home town Suryapet in Telangana. The officer’s wife Santoshi, 9-year-old daughter Abhigna and four-year-old son Anirudh were received at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport by the Cyberabad Police chief VC Sajjanar and Army officials. They later left for Suryapet, where the mortal remains of the Colonel are likely to be brought later in the day for the last rites. The news of Santosh's death was first conveyed to his wife in Delhi on Monday night while his parents who live in Suryapet were informed on Tuesday. Santosh, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, had been serving on the Indo-China border for over a year.
TN soldier wanted to settle down in his new home
Chennai: 40-year-old K Palani, an Indian soldier who was killed during a violent stand-off with Chinese soldiers on Monday night, had always wanted to settle down at his newly built home, said his friends and relatives. Palani who had joined the Indian army at the age of 18 after his 10th standard had built a house with a loan and wanted to settle down there.
Chhattisgarh jawan was to get married next year
Raipur: The family of a 27-year-old Army jawan from Chhattisgarh had finalised his marriage during his last home visit and planned to solemnise it next year, his relatives said on Wednesday. Ever since the news about the death of Sepoy Ganesh Ram Kunjam, who hailed from Gidhali village in Kanker district, trickled in, his family members are in shock, but also filled with a sense of pride over his sacrifice for the country. After completing his education up to Class 12, Ganesh Kunjam had joined the Army in 2011 as he wanted to serve the nation, his paternal uncle Tiharu Ram Kunjam said.
Himachal village grieves jawan’s death
Hamirpur (HP): A pall of gloom descended on Karohta village when tragic news reached here about the demise of Sepoy Ankush Thakur. The 21-year-old sepoy was recruited to the Punjab Regiment in 2018 and was a resident of Karohta, a village in Bhoranj subdivision. His father and grandfather had also served in the Indian Army. Thakur has a younger brother, who is in class six. As soon as the news was given over phone by the Army Headquarters to the Gram Panchayat Karohta, people started raising anti-China slogans.
